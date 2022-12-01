ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,900 Americans have died from influenza since October.

The CDC estimates “at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from flu.”

Among the 1,861 deaths reported for the week ending November 19th, 807 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying cause of death, while 66 listed influenza.

The CDC added that Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee reported the highest number of cases, with 35 states at high or very high risk for flu-like illness.

Flu season runs October until May, and the agency recommends an annual flu vaccine.