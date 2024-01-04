PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTVO) — Cecil the dog had never done anything wrong, his owners said, until he ate $4,000 in cash.

Carrie and Clayton Law took to Instagram after Cecil ate an envelope full of the cash they had recently withdrawn from the bank to pay for a new backyard fence.

The couple said they were able to salvage nearly $1,800 in bills that Cecil either coughed up or left on the floor.

For the rest, they said they had to wait until nature took its course.

“It smelled so bad,” Carrie said.

The couple said they had to wash what they could, and were able to tape together at least half of another $1,800.

After the ordeal, Cecil is fine, the Pittsburgh City Paper reported.

“He’s a very fancy fellow,” Carrie said. “He just has very expensive taste.”