Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin.

(WTVO) — Some celebrities have announced their exit from Twitter after billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired the platform last week.

Musk gave one indication of where he’s headed in a tweet Friday, saying no decisions on content or reinstating of accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place. The council, he wrote, would have diverse viewpoints.

Major personnel shakeups are widely expected, with Musk ousting several top Twitter executives on Thursday.

Twitter’s users, advertisers and employees to parse his every move in an effort to guess where he might take the company. Many are looking to see if he will welcome back a number of influential conservative figures banned for violating Twitter’s rules

According to NBC News, “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rimes told her 2 million followers: “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”

Actress Tea Leoni subsequently tweeted to her 124,000 followers on Saturday: “Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles. Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction. Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you.”

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles tweeted to her 3 million followers on Sunday: “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on the other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me.”

Grammy-winning R&B star Toni Braxton announced to her 2 million followers: “I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”

“Thirtysomething” star and “This Is Us” executive producer Ken Olin told his 293,000 followers that he is “out of here.”

“The Lost Boys” Alex Winter, who played Bill in the “Bill & Ted” movies, locked his Twitter account, and his bio now says “Not here” and directs users to his Instagram page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.