Central Illinois workers rescued after being trapped on malfunctioning scaffolding 200 feet in air

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, The Normal Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team was able to rescue workers that were trapped on a malfunctioning scaffolding that is 200 feet off the ground outside State Farm Headquarters.

Officials say the scaffolding was stuck and was unable to move up or down.

After a windowpane was removed from the building, workers crawled into the building and off of the scaffolding.

“When we get to something like this we try to look at the least invasive option but also the safest option. The lift for the scaffold was secure it wasn’t blowing around in the wind it wasn’t hanging by 1 cable,” Matt Swaney of Normal Fire said.

