CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale.

About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property.

Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set back from Highway 161, the main thoroughfare running through the city. The paved, tree-lined driveway curves around to the back of the residence, as well as a two-vehicle garage, allowing the owners and visitors added privacy when coming and going.

The centerpiece of the vast backyard is a freestanding stone fireplace surrounded by larger planters, a perfect gathering spot.

There are three capacious bedrooms and two full-sized bathrooms. The primary bedroom itself is an impressive 425 square feet, nearly as large as the living room.

1516 E. McCord Street in Centralia, Illinois (Courtesy: Bert Griffin, CentraliaHouses.com)

The original hardwood flooring of this 84-year-old home is still present throughout, in the living room, dining room, and primary suite.

The basement itself is larger than most houses—more than 1,400 square feet—and features a solid wet bar and painted murals dating back to the original construction.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Judith Griffin, Coldwell Banker Allen & Geary Real Estate

Photography: Bert Griffin, CentraliaHouses.com