‘Chantilly Lace’ owner sentenced to 6 months in jail following prostitution sting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Peggy Smith, the owner of the former Rockford lingerie boutique Chantilly Lace, has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for running a prostitution business.

In total, twenty-eight people in 3 states were charged in connection with a prostitution investigation into two Rockford lingerie shops.

Two Rockford businesses were shut down in March and May 2019 after police conducted an investigation into the illegal sex trade.

Chantilly Lace, 106 7th Street, and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 7th Street, were closed and condemned.

The Rockford Police Department executed search warrants of both businesses during an operation dubbed “Operation Exclusive”, and based on evidence gathered, announced Tuesday a total of 80 charges against 28 individuals.

Smith pleaded guilty in court on Monday to the 12 counts of Promoting a Place of Prostitution and will serve 6 months in jail, followed by 30 months of probation.