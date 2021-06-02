Chauvin’s lawyer argues for probation instead of prison sentence for George Floyd murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WTVO) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s lawyer has asked a court to allow him to serve probation instead of prison time, over fears that he will be a target for violence.

Attorney Eric Nelson filed the sentencing memorandum on Wednesday, according to the Star Tribune. In it, he argues that Chauvin has no criminal history and has a strong support network.

“Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a ‘broken’ system,” Nelson wrote.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last year.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25th, 2021.

Minneapolis state sentencing guidelines call for a prison term between 10 and 40 years in prison for the highest count.

“In spite of his mistakes, Mr. Chauvin has demonstrated that he has a capacity for good and that he has the discipline to consistently work toward worthwhile goals,” Nelson said.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are scheduled to be tried next March on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.