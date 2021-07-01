Cheap Trick, Gin Blossoms to perform in Loves Park this weekend

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford-area’s newest music festival kicks off over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Long Play Music Fest runs through Sunday at Rivets Stadium, at 4503 Interstate Blvd.

More than 20 bands will perform on two stages over the weekend, and every night will feature a fireworks display.

Main Stage:

Friday, July 2nd

2 p.m. – TBD

4 p.m. – Blooze Brothers

6 p.m. – Hairbanger’s Ball

9 p.m. – Fireworks Show

9:30 p.m – Gin Blossoms

Saturday, July 3rd

12:00 p.m. – Dingo

2 p.m. – Catfight

5 p.m. – Too Hype Crew

9 p.m. – Fireworks Show

9:30 p.m. – Jeff Tweedy

Sunday, July 4th

12:00 p.m. – Neptune’s Core

2 p.m. – Shuffle This

4 p.m. – Off Broadway

6 p.m. – 7th Heaven

8 p.m. – Cheap Trick

10 p.m. – Fireworks Show

In addition to the live music, a carnival and midway will be held in the parking lot of Rivets Stadium.

Tickets for the festival will be $12.50 in advance, and $19.99 the day of the show.