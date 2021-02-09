Checking your furnace during extended cold weather could save you big time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’ve told you about the importance of clearing fire hydrants of ice and snow. But here’s a reminder to check your own home for ice build-up in furnace exhaust pipes.

A local heating and air conditioning business owner tells us his checklist covers items both inside and outdoors.

“Making sure you’ve got the clean filter, that’s a pretty important part on the inside,” explained Rodney Gilley, the owner of Gilley’s Heating and Air.

Gilley says a clean filter is the first step to keep your furnace in working order.

“We don’t want that getting plugged up and the furnace overheating since it is running extra hard right now with the amount of time it’s been cold outside,” said Gilley.

Now that you’ve checked the inside of your home, head outside and look for the exhaust for your furnace. If icicles are hanging from the pipe, you’ll want to pull them off so the ice doesn’t build up and cause your furnace to break down.

“Those are some of the small items in this cold weather and high amount of snow we’ve got going on that you’d want to look for,” he added. “Whatever you can keep pulled away snow drifts shoveled away from them that’s going to better in general for it as well.”

A new furnace can cost a pretty penny, so preventative steps can save you big time.

“Taking a look today, taking a look tomorrow, doesn’t matter what day it is, you take a look at the outside of your house if your furnace happens to be vented outside like that if you see the way the snow is now drifted up because the wind has gone in different directions you may have something to pile up there,” Gilley added.

Gilley says the damage could go unnoticed and with the extended cold weather in the forecast, it could cause more ice to build up.

“Technically it’s going to be at the end of this, so after the first couple of days it doesn’t build up enough, but after we get day after day after day depending on which direction the wind is blowing and things like that,” Gilley concluded.