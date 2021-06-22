Chemtool still on fire 8 days later, officials expect it to be fully extinguished in next couple of days

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — More than a week after it exploded, fire crews say their battle against the fire at Rockton’s Chemtool plant is almost over.

US Fire Pump estimates the blaze will be fully extinguished in the next couple of days.

Suppression crews will stay on-scene even after the fire is put out, in the event that other issues arise.

Investigators from the US Chemical Safety Board are in Rockton now. The agency’s full report will be released to the public once the investigation is complete.

In the meantime, the Winnebago County Board has extended the disaster declaration another 60 days.