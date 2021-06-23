Chemtool warns against potential scams targeting Rockton residents

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Chemtool is advising Rockton residents to be wary of possible scammers preying upon residents in the aftermath of the massive fire last week.

Chemtool, at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, caught fire and exploded on Monday, June 14th, sending debris and a dark cloud of smoke into the sky for miles. Residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of the chemical plant were evacuated until last Friday.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Winnebago County Health Department have crews conducting assessments of the impact of the disaster on properties within the one-mile evacuation zone.

Chemtool said Wednesday, “The only Chemtool representatives in the area are from Clean Harbors and they are there in response to a direct request for debris clean up. Any company representative will identify themselves upfront, have proper identification and never ask for sensitive information.”

Rockton Police say residents can call 877-552-8942 to arrange to have the fire-related debris removed for them, rather that removing it themselves.