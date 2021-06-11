Cherry Valley asks residents to conserve water, restricts sprinkler usage

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Cherry Valley has put a lawn sprinkler restriction into effect in an effort to conserve water.

According to the village, due to extremely dry weather conditions, the restriction is needed to “ensure our customers have a continuous supply of safe water for domestic and emergency purposes.”

“Area water usage has exceeded twice our daily usage, so the following restrictions are being put into effect immediately:

“Homes with odd address number may sprinkle on odd number days of the week. Homes with even address numbers may sprinkle on even number days of the week. Sprinkling hours are from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.”