Cherry Valley bans residents from watering lawns, citing water shortage

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Cherry Valley has put a ban on the watering of lawns and gardens into effect, in an effort to conserve water.

According to the village, due to extremely dry weather conditions, the restriction is needed to “ensure our customers have a continuous supply of safe water for domestic and emergency purposes.”

“Area water usage has exceeded twice our daily usage, anything our customers can do to reduce their daily consumption of water will help. The outdoor watering ban is being put into effect immediately until further notice,” officials said Tuesday.