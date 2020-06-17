Cherry Valley cancels 4th of July fireworks

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Village of Cherry Valley announced Wednesday that it is canceling the Fourth of July fireworks display.

“After careful staff review of the layout and conditions of Baumann Park and following the recommendations of the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Municipal League, the Village has, with sincere regret, made the decision to cancel the 2020 Village of Cherry Valley July 4th Fireworks Show,” the Village said in a statement.

Many surrounding municipalities, including the City of Rockford, have canceled their fireworks shows this year during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

