Cherry Valley police investigate armed robbery at Days Inn parking lot

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, a Cherry Valley police officer saw three people surrounding a vehicle in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Lyford Road.

Officials say the suspects ran away into a cornfield. Officers learned that the suspects robbed another group of people at gunpoint.

The suspects took cash and the cell phones from everyone in the car.

Cherry Valley Police is investigating the incident. No additional information is available at this time.

