CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Even during inflation, a property owner in Cherry Valley is ready to take on the challenge. A grand opening was held for the Bricks Venue Center Thursday evening.

Some parts of the venue are still being worked on, but when done it will be a versatile space. To most, this is more than just a place to spend money. It connects you with your neighbors.

“I’m so excited that we’re bringing this new life into downtown Cherry Valley,” Victoria Schroeder, the event coordinator at the Bricks says.

Schroeder considers herself a smalltown girl, but her family has big plans for the village of Cherry Valley. Her parents are the owners of the newly opened the venue. After buying the old building in 2020, they are now filling up rental suites.

Schroeder says, “In terms of space, I believe we have 4 more spaces available and our restaurant space is available too. We’d love to get our restaurant because we have a rooftop bar and outdoor patio with garage doors as well.”

As inflation reaches rates not seen in 40 years, Schroeder thinks budgets may be holding some back from joining their team.

“I think people are scared to take that leap, but we’re here to support them. And it’s so cool to see the village backing us so they can feel that support as well,” says Victoria Schroeder.

One business has already taken the plunge. Ashley Naveroski and Savannah Fletcher are the owners of Savvy Event Co. They handle all-things party.

“We’ve got the amazing corner store right when you come into town and once we open you won’t be able to miss us because our store will constantly be full of bright balloons in the windows,” Fletcher says excitedly.

The brick also hosts market events where vendors can showcase their products or services. Olubisi Ajetunmobi and Philip Elugbemi own Ile Ayo. They were selling vegan castile soap and African pillow cases.

The couple explains, “During the pandemic, it was really hard to start things because you couldn’t do any markets like this. But markets like this help us get our name out there and meet different people and also customers.”

According to Schroeder, the whole project cost about 3 million dollars.