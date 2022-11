ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event.

Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police.

The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings in recent years, forcing management to implement a policy that bans unaccompanied minors under 18 after 4 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays.