CherryVale Mall holding hiring event next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Job seekers will have a chance to get work at CherryVale Mall during a job fair next week.

Retailers such as American Eagle, Express Factory, JCPenny, Journey’s and Victoria Secret are among the retailers hoping to staff positions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet employers who are hiring, identify career opportunities, complete job applications, and in some cases, interview at the event. It is recommended that job seekers bring extra copies of their resume and dress professionally.

“We hope anyone who enjoys working with people and is looking for a new opportunity will visit our retailers and apply,” says Melissa Cavanagh, senior marketing director for CherryVale Mall. “Job seekers should bring their resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.”