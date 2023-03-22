DETROIT (WTVO) — General Motors announced Wednesday that it will be discontinuing the 6th generation of the Chevrolet Camaro with a new Collector’s Edition version for the final 2024 model year.

GM also confirmed that the Camaro name will live on in a future next-generation model which has not yet been announced, according to GM Authority.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee and race fan,” said vice president, Global Chevrolet, Scott Bell. “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.”

GM said the Camaro nameplate would still have continued participation in motorsport, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO, NHRA, and the Supercars Championship.

GM has announced it would be transitioning to an all-electric lineup by 2035.

In 2021, rumor emerged that Chevrolet could replace the Camaro with an electric performance sedan. Other speculation says it will arrive as an electric SUV, and that the Corvette could also get an electric SUV.

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray was recently unveiled as the first model in that lineup to feature the inclusion of an electric motor to drive the front wheels.

This week, rival automaker Dodge revealed the Challenger Demon 170, a crazy-fast gas powered car that represents one of 7 “Last Call” models before the company switches over to electric propulsion. The Dodge Charger Daytona EV has already been announced.

Ford has placed its Mustang badge on an electric SUV called the Mustang Mach-E, but is currently banking on at least one more generation of its gas-powered muscle car, which culminates in the powerful Darkhorse later this year.