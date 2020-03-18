Chiarelli earns primary victory, will face Gerl in race for Winn. Co. Board Chairman

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford alderman moves one step closer to becoming the next County Board chairman.

Joe Chiarelli (R) defeated Winnebago County board member Jim Webster in the primary election.

Chiarelli hopes to make the leap from Rockford City Council. He’s currently in his second term as the 14th ward alderman.

He’ll face current District 15 board member Burt Gerl (D) in the November General Election. The county board is guaranteed to have its third chairman since 2016. Current chairman Frank Haney (R) chose not to run for re-election. He replaced Scott Christiansen (R) who also chose not to run for re-election.