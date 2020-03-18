Chiarelli earns primary victory, will face Gerl in race for Winn. Co. Board Chairman

News
Posted: / Updated:
Winnebago County Board 2_1538104207635.jpg.jpg

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford alderman moves one step closer to becoming the next County Board chairman.

Joe Chiarelli (R) defeated Winnebago County board member Jim Webster in the primary election.

Chiarelli hopes to make the leap from Rockford City Council. He’s currently in his second term as the 14th ward alderman.

He’ll face current District 15 board member Burt Gerl (D) in the November General Election. The county board is guaranteed to have its third chairman since 2016. Current chairman Frank Haney (R) chose not to run for re-election. He replaced Scott Christiansen (R) who also chose not to run for re-election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories