Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to challenge Dick Durbin for U.S. Senate

(CNN) — Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announced he’s running for the U.S. Senate as an independent, to challenge longtime Democratic incumbent Dick Durbin.

Durbin was first elected to the U.S. House in 1983 and was elected to the senate in 1997.

Wilson made his official announcement at a Chicago church Thursday.

“In corporate America, if we have a conflict just working with the opponent, we’ll get fired. Well, I’m here to tell you that Dick Durbin about to get fired.”

Wilson is also up against Republican candidate Mark Curran on the November ballot.

Wilson unsuccessfully ran for Chicago mayor in 2015 and 2019 and ran for president in 2016.

