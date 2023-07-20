Man using snowblower to clear deep snow on driveway near residential house after heavy snowfall.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago is exploring a pilot program to plow sidewalks in addition to streets in the winter.

Under current Chicago law, property owners are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks of snow and ice.

A new proposal, passed 49-1 by the Chicago City Council, created a group to implement a pilot program to see if it is financially feasible for public works to clear sidewalks.

The group will identify which neighborhoods where the pilot program will be implemented, according to WMAQ.

Activists have said individuals with disabilities would benefit from having sidewalks cleared following severe weather.

While some city council members raised concerns that the program could become hard to manage, Ald. Andre Vasquez said it could provide jobs, similar to other youth-employment programs in the summer months.