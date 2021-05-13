Chicago Cubs and White Sox announce capacity increases

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox baseball teams announced they would be increasing capacity at their stadiums this summer.

The White Sox announced they would be increasing audience capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field to 60% on Monday, May 24th for their game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We have been working toward this moment and have always looked forward to welcoming more fans back to Guaranteed Rate Field in a safe and responsible way,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “We have seen great success providing a safe and enjoyable gameday experience for guests in April, and as we see more people get vaccinated, we are thrilled to bring more fans into the ballpark to experience White Sox baseball in person and cheer on our first-place team on the field.”

The Cubs said they would be increasing capacity at Wrigley Field beginning May 28th.

In Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Brewers said earlier this week they would increase capacity to 50% beginning this weekend, with full-capacity crowds beginning on June 25th.