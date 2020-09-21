Chicago ‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ taken into custody after riding horse on expressway

CHICAGO — A Chicago man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” was taken into custody Monday after riding his horse on the Dan Ryan.

At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan after Adam Hollingsworth, 33, better known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy,” was seen riding his horse on the expressway.

He rode for around 30 minutes as traffic slowed to a halt with Illinois State Police and Chicago police following close behind.

He exited at 95th Street and Hollingsworth was placed into custody. It is not known at this time if there is any pending charges against Holllingsworth.

Earlier this summer, Mayor Lightfoot dubbed Hollingsworth “The Census Cowboy” in an effort to bring awareness around filing out the census.

Chicago Animal Control was called to the scene and took the animal to their facility.

The horse, who is called “NuNu,” suffered an injury to their hoof. It is not known how the horse was injured at this time.

