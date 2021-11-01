Chicago Fraternal Order of Police granted temporary restraining order blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 members and their supporters protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates outside City Hall before a Chicago City Council meeting, Monday morning, Oct. 25, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A restraining order has been granted for the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police that will temporarily block the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to ABC7 Chicago, the members of the police union are safe from getting fired if they don’t meet the December 31st vaccine deadline until their arguments are heard by an arbitrator.

There are more than 71% of Chicago’s police officers that has complied with the order.

“We’re simply asking this judge to force the city to stop their policy, but officers back to work, and force the city to go back to the bargaining table and arbitration,” said Fraternal Order of Police President, John Catanzara Jr.