CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A concealed-carry license holder shot a woman who was attempting to break into a Chicago home, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday night, Chicago Police said. The suspect was attempting to break into a residence in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 10:38 p.m. when the occupant shot her.

The woman was struck in the wrist and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charges have not yet been filed in the case, which is under review by law enforcement.