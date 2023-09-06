CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A suspected home invader has died after being shot during a reported home invasion on Monday afternoon.

According to WLS, the incident happened in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Chicago Police said a 26-year-old man was inside the home when Alexis Quiles, 39, entered without permission.

Neighbors reported hearing four to five gunshots. Quiles was struck twice in the chest. He fled the scene but collapsed nearby. He died Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told WLS that a family with children lives in the home, but no further injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the shooting. No charges have yet been filed against the homeowner.