Chicago man arrested on weapons charges in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Chicago man is arrested after police say he opened fire from a vehicle over the weekend.

Rockford Police officers were called to the intersection of 12th Ave. and 28th St. around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers reportedly learned a suspect had fired a gun from the passenger side of a vehicle.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Steve Canada, 23. Officers also reportedly recovered a loaded handgun and a shell casing.

He was arrested and taken to Winnebago County Jail.

Canada is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Endangering the Life of a Child.

