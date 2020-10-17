Chicago man charged after soliciting undercover officer posing as 15-year-old boy

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago man was charged after he solicited an undercover officer who was posing as a teenage boy on a dating app.

Matthew Baldwin, 51, was arrested on Tuesday after he arranged to meet a person he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said that on Sept. 10, Baldwin initiated a conversation with an investigator from the Sheriff’s Police Special Victims Unit who was posing as a 15-year-old male on a dating app.

The conversation moved from the app to another chat app for several weeks, police said. Baldwin sent explicit messages describing sexual activity he wished to do with the boy. Police said Baldwin suggested the two meet and agreed not to tell the boy’s mother.

On Oct. 14, the undercover officer arranged to meet Baldwin near Baldwin’s home in Chicago.

Baldwin was taken into custody when he arrived at the home. Upon being taken into custody, officials said he admitted to talking to who he thought was a 15-year-old. He said he knew he shouldn’t have been talking to a minor, but said he intended to engaged in sexual acts with him.

Baldwin was charged with one count of attempt aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of indecent solicitation of a minor, one count of traveling to meet a minor, and one count of grooming of a minor.

He appeared for a bond hearing on Friday, Oct. 16 and was issued a $150,000 bond with electronic monitoring.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

