Chicago man charged with attempted first-degree murder after hitting woman with pickup truck

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old Chicago man has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder after driving his pickup truck into a crowd of pedestrians in Logan Square Saturday, seriously injuring a 42-year-old woman.

Police said Timothy Nielsen, 57, of the 2400 block of North Campbell Avenue was arrested on Saturday after he intentionally jumped a curb in his vehicle and drove at a group of people gathered for a picnic just after 5:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Logan Boulevard.

A 42-year-old woman was struck and was briefly trapped underneath the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries from the collision.

Nielsen was immediately placed into custody and charged. No further information is available.