CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged for allegedly sending a voicemail threatening to “mutilate and kill” Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Scott Lennox was charged with threatening a public official, telephone harassment, and harassment by electronic communications.

Police said the voice message was left at 10:27 p.m. on October 28th, and sent from Lennox’s cell phone.

Police added that Lennox admitted to making the threats. He was arrested on Monday.

Bailey is running against incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker in Tuesday’s mid-term election.