Chicago man says 60 stops by police due to mistaken identity

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man says he has been detained by law enforcement more than 60 times over 15 years because he shares the same name and birth date of a man wanted on an apparent traffic violation.

Darren Cole has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to stop what it calls Chicago police officers’ often aggressive and threatening manner in dealing with him.

The lawsuit against the city of Chicago claims the stops of the 50-year-old Cole started in 2006 and continue despite his efforts to get several police agencies to correct the problem.

Chicago’s Law Department has declined to comment.