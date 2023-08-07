CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot early Monday morning by a suspect who was trying to steal a catalytic converter, police say.

According to WLS, the 35-year-old victim heard someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car around 4:39 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 34th Street in McKinley Park.

As the victim approached the suspect, he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago Police said.

Authorities say the man is in critical condition.

Police did not say if multiple suspects were involved. No arrests have been made.