Chicago may start suing gang members for damages

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is poised to embark on a new strategy to attack the gangs that are responsible for much of the gun violence in the city: Sue them to take their belongings.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’ll introduce on Monday an ordinance that would allow the city to file lawsuits to go after gang members’ assets.

Such lawsuits have been filed for years in suburban counties but critics say such lawsuits rarely result in any collection of monetary damages from gang members.

Lightfoot counters that she things such an effort will be successful and that the city must do everything it can to combat violent street gangs.