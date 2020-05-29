Chicago mayor says ‘F you’ to Trump over tweet apparently encouraging shooting protesters, Trump clarifies

CHICAGO — As protesters in Minneapolis entered their fourth day of riots, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had harsh words for President Donald Trump who earlier on Friday posted a tweet suggesting gunfire be used on the protesters.

“Donald Trump’s comment last night was profoundly dangerous,” Lightfoot said. “And we must stand firm in solitary and say this is totally unacceptable no natter who the speaker is. And we see the game he is playing. Because he’s transparent and he’s not very good at it. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It begins with an F and it ends with a U.”

The mayor said she watched in horror as not only the events unfolded in Minneapolis after 46-year-old George Floyd was allegedly killed by a police officer — who has since been arrested and charged — but as the president tweeted a threat to shoot protesters.

On Thursday, protesters in Minneapolis filled the streets outside a police station and set it on fire. In response, Trump tweeted that the protesters were “THUGS,” and wrote, “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter has since hidden his tweet and put a disclaimer on it saying that it “glorifies violence.”

The President later took to Twitter to clarify his remarks, saying “Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means…It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

