CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago had the highest number of homicides in the United States in 2022, according to a new report.

Chicago had 697 total homicides in 2022, higher than Philadelphia (516), New York City (438), Houston (435), and Los Angeles (382). Chicago has led the nation for the 11th straight year, the report concluded.

Wirepoints, an Illinois-based research group, found that New Orleans (280) had the highest murder rate per capita in the U.S, with 74.3 homicides per 100,000 people, The Center Square reported.

Ted Dabrowski, president of Wirepoints, said, “You can’t ignore when one city has the most murders in the country. Especially 11 years in a row. And so that’s why it’s also really important to look at the total number of homicides. Chicago has almost 700 homicides. A city that’s much, much larger, like New York, has fewer than 500. So your rates matter, but so does the outright number.”

According to the report, which surveyed the 75 largest U.S. cities, Plano, Texas ranked as the city with the lowest amount of homicides, followed by Gilbert, Arizona; Henderson, Nevada; Chandler, Arizona; and San Jose, California.

The study found that violent crime has surged in the years following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.