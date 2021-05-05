Chicago hosting concert series for fully vaccinated attendees

Revellers react during the nation’s first music festival, free of coronavirus restrictions, at Sefton Park in Liverpool, England, as part of the national Events Research Programme (ERP), Sunday May 2, 2021. The live music festival, with festival goers able to not wear face coverings or observe social distancing, while authorities research virus effects of the event. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago announced Wednesday it will host a series of concerts this summer for attendees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The series begins May 22nd in Hyde Park with performances by DJ Ron Trent and Duane Powell.

To attend, concertgoers must have received their final dose of a vaccine at least two weeks prior, and present their CDC vaccination card and a photo ID as proof.

Tickets will be made available Monday at the Silver Room website, which is an exclusive partner for the event.

Additional dates and performers will be announced this summer.