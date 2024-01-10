CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new shelter, set up by the State of Illinois, began accepting migrant families on Wednesday.

The shelter is located at a former CVS Pharmacy site in the Little Village neighborhood, at 2634 S. Pulaski Road, and is expected to house 220 people.

“This new location will offer dignity and respite to asylum seekers who have traveled thousands of miles to find safety,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I’m grateful to IDHS and New Life Centers for getting this site operational and for the wrap-around services they will be providing to help migrants achieve independence.”

The first state-funded migrant shelter, which will prioritize families and the disabled, will also offer meals and hygiene facilities.

The shelter is part of a $160 million investment by the state that also includes an intake center and heated tents for migrants within the city’s “landing zone” at 800 S. Desplaines Street, which is designed to process migrants and help them advance to other destinations.

Chicago is one of several cities nationwide that declared itself a “sanctuary” for noncitizens and does not comply with federal immigration authorities.

More than 350 migrants, who crossed the southern border in Texas, were flown from San Antonio to the Chicago Rockford International Airport on New Year’s Eve on short notice from Texas authorities.

Chicago enacted an ordinance on December 13th that allows the city to fine or impound buses that drop off migrants at undesignated locations, in response to the arrival of over 25,000 so far, on chartered buses.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have all appealed to the White House for financial assistance and federal immigration reform.