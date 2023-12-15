CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago passed an ordinance Wednesday that will impound buses of migrants in an effort to redirect them elsewhere in the state.

“It was passed today, mainly because we have a real irresponsible, inhumane practice that is coming from the border,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said, according to The Center Square. “What I have said from the very beginning is we have to create some structure, some order, some calm to this crisis, and my leadership has done just that.”

The ordinance allows the city to impound buses that do not receive a permit from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The city has spent over $500 million to care for over 24,000 migrants who have arrived from the southern border in the last 16 months.

The migrants passed illegally over the border and have been bused northward to self-declared “sanctuary cities” by southern governors, themselves overwhelmed by the influx of migrants.

Chicago has been seeking ways to deal with the steady stream of migrants after scrapping a $1 million plan to turn Brighton Park into a tent city. Environmental concerns contributed to the plan’s cancelation.

“We are searching for property all over the state of Illinois because this is a crisis and it will not go away because people are upset,” Johnson said. “This inhumane treatment further endangers the safety and security of asylum seekers and adds additional strain to city departments, volunteers, and mutual aid partners tasked with easing what is already a harsh transition.”

This week, the Chicago City Council voted against allowing voters to decide if the city’s sanctuary status should be kept in place.

The referendum would have let the public decide if it wanted to continue to not enforce federal immigration laws, but aldermen voted down the proposal.