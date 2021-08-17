Chicago pharmacist charged with selling COVID-19 vaccination cards online

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors have accused a Chicago pharmacist of selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, of Chicago, appeared in federal court Tuesday after he was indicted for theft of government property.

According to court documents, Zhao sold 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards to 11 different buyers for approximately $10 per card in March and April 2021.

He faces a sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the 12 counts against him.

Zhao was a licensed pharmacist in Illinois and was employed at Company 1, a pharmacy which distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines at its physical locations nationwide.