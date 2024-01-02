CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago woman has been charged after allegedly leaving four children at home alone over the New Year’s weekend.

According to Chicago Police, officers were flagged down by an 11-year-old boy in the 4800 block of W. Jackson Blvd around 1:28 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st.

Inside the home, officers found a 1-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl. Police took all four children to West Suburban Hospital for evaluation, after failing to make contact with a guardian.

Dominique Bishop-Smith, 29, was later charged with four counts of Child Endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Illinois law requires children to be at least 14 years old to be left at home alone.

The children were taken into custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) due to prior contact with the family.