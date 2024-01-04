CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old rideshare driver is in critical condition in Chicago after he was shot during an attempted carjacking by three men.

According to Chicago Police, the shooting happened Wednesday night around 10:10 p.m. in the 900 block of North LeClaire Avenue.

The driver had just dropped off a passenger when the three suspects approached, police said. The assailants took the driver’s phone and told him to get out of the car, and then shot him in the chest when he refused.

The man was critically wounded and was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Chicago Police have issued a warning to all rideshare drivers operating in the city.

Last week, a Lyft driver was shot and killed on Thomas Street and Cicero Avenue. The 34-year-old woman was found shot in the head in her car, which had crashed into two parked vehicles. Police said she had recently dropped two passengers off.

Police said at least 7 rideshare drivers were robbed in December 2023.