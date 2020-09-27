Chicago police looking for missing woman who is 8 months pregnant

CHICAGO (WGN) – Police are looking for a pregnant woman who was last seen Tuesday.
Ashante Warren, 24, is eight months pregnant and may be headed to Indiana, police said.
She was last seen on Tuesday. Police did not provide a location where she’s missing from, but Area Two detectives are handling. Area Two detectives handle the Far South Side.
If located, please call 911 or 312-747-8274.
