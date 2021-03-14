Chicago police officer grazed by bullet in district parking lot

CHICAGO (WGN) – A Chicago police sergeant was grazed by a bullet Sunday in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to Superintendent David Brown.

Earlier reports stated that the officer was shot in the face. Supt. Brown revealed on Twitter that the sergeant suffered a graze wound to the chin. A shooter is not in custody, however.

Police say the officer was standing in the 6th District police station parking lot, located in the 7800 block of S. Halsted Street when he was grazed.

#BREAKING Chicago police sergeant shot in the face in the parking lot of District 6. He was taken to Christ hospital and is “doing OK,” spokesman says. pic.twitter.com/3IuuMuXyPw — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) March 14, 2021

According to police, he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and is in good condition. Authorities are investigating whether the officer was the intended target or if he was struck by a stray bullet.