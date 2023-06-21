CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents of some Chicago communities are calling it unfair that the city is allocating resources to transplant undocumented migrants into their neighborhoods at the expense of long-time residents.

Around 10,000 migrants have arrived in Illinois since Texas Governor Greg Abbott began transporting undocumented immigrants to Chicago last August, according to WBEZ. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a State of Emergency in May.

Governors in southern states, who say the government has left them to pick up the expense of housing and giving healthcare to undocumented migrants crossing the border, have sent busloads northward to large cities, such as Chicago, which boasted of being “sanctuary cities” as a response to former President Donald Trump’s effort to construct a southern border wall.

With the number of immigrants straining city resources, Chicago has begun dispersing the migrants to neighborhoods throughout the city. To fund the program, the city council appropriated $51 million from opioid and vaping settlement funds last month.

The city has used other facilities as shelters, such as a former school building in South Shore, but they have received backlash from residents in those areas who complained that they had not been notified of an “intrusion into daily life.

Last week, Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) said long-time residents of those neighborhoods are frustrated that the migrants are receiving preferential treatment in resource allocation.

“What people are feeling is that the people who have been in these neighborhoods for generations, they have been treated inhumanely by the same government that is making efforts to provide good care to the asylum seekers,” he told The Center Square.

On Wednesday, residents attended a meeting with the city council and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Resident Jessica Jackson said, “In the words of Malcolm X, we have been hoodwinked, run amuck, bamboozled, by sitting here thinking that these Black politicians are helping us.”

Resident George Blakemoor added, “Can’t you see what is going on here, with these illegal immigrants and our so-called elected officials who vote against our interests? ‘We are not going to tell them to go.’ Maybe some of you all need to go.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he has been asking the White House for assistance.

“I have been imploring the White House and the federal government to do two things. One is we need comprehensive immigration reform,” Pritzker said. “In the meantime, we ought to be allowing at least the asylum seekers that came here in the latter half of last year to now get work permits. We have jobs available for them.”