Chicago Rockford International Airport breaks cargo record in 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) had cargo numbers grow 25% in 2021 compared with 2020.

More than 3.4 billion pounds of landed in 2021 compared to 2.7 billion pounds in 2020.

December was the largest single month ever for cargo, with more than 431 million pounds of landed weight moved through the airport.



Medical instruments/equipment, cell phones and computers were among some of the top imports and exports coming through RFD in 2021.



CARGO POUNDS PER YEAR

2021: 3.4 billion

2020: 2.7 billion

2019: 2.3 billion

2018: 2.1 billion

RFD is home to the second-largest UPS hub in North America and a major base of operations for Amazon Air.



The airport serves more than 15 international airlines including DB Schenker, DSV, Senator International, ABX Air, ATI, National Airlines, and Atlas Air.