Chicago School Board votes to keep police despite protests

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite student protesters claiming School Resource Officers create an unsafe learning atmosphere, Chicago’s Board of Education voted 4-2 in favor of keeping them.

The school board will renew the contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide uniformed officers to schools that want them.

The agreement does not allow officers to intervene in school discipline.

It also requires them to undergo further training, dealing with children of various cultural backgrounds.

