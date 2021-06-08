Chicago sees sharp rise in fatal shootings involving children: report

Chicago police officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting in Chicago on Sunday, July 5, 2020, where a 7-year-old girl and a man were fatally shot during a Fourth of July party Saturday. At least a dozen people were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. Scores of people were shot and wounded. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Children in Chicago are being killed at an alarmingly high rate.

The Chicago Sun-times reports, 10 children aged 15 or younger have been shot dead so far this year, up from the three children fatally shot during the same time period last year. Data shows that’s more than the number killed in all of 2019.

Shooting injuries involving children are up more than 20 percent.

An 11-year-old girl was one of more than 50 people shot over the weekend in Chicago — six people were killed. The girl was visiting from out of town, when she was shot in the lower back Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. She has stabilized, but is still in serious condition.