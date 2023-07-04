CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A total audience of 4.795 million viewers tuned in to watch NASCAR’s first-ever street race in Chicago this past weekend, the most watched NASCAR race on NBC in six years, according to industry analysts.

NBC reported that the street race was the most-watched Cup Series race since the 2023 Daytona 500 in February on FOX, which drew 8.173 million.

“Despite a weather delay at the start and a shortened race due to sunset (from 100 to 75 laps), excitement for the Grant Park 220 in Chicago never dampened and was bolstered by the improbable victory of New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen, who became the first driver to win a race in his first NASCAR Cup Series start in 60 years. He entered the race as part of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program,” NBC said Tuesday.

According to Sports Media Watch, the Chicago Street Race was the most-watched NASCAR race in more than 2 years.