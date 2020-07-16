Chicago teachers against re-opening schools in the fall

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Teachers Union says returning to in-person learning in the fall puts a burden on minority communities who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and are calling for remote schooling instead.

According to WLS, the CTU is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference Thursday.

“There is simply no way to guarantee safety for in-school learning during an out-of-control pandemic – and that means we must revert to remote learning until the spread of this virus is contained,” said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

The union’s new report argues that “the essential features of in-person learning are impossible under the terms of strict social distancing.”

Chicago is experiencing a rise of COVID-19 cases in youth between 18-29, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to threaten a rollback on restrictions within the city to curb the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the teachers union said “The health and safety of our students and staff is paramount, and our planning for the fall will be guided by the best available data and guidance from state and local health officials. We know that families and staff are eager to learn more about the coming school year, and we appreciate that there are a range of needs and views that are valid and must be considered. A preliminary framework for the new school year will be introduced this week to gain feedback from students, parents and staff, but a decision on the potential for in-person instruction will not be made until closer to the school year when we can fully assess the public health situation at that time. We are speaking regularly with union leadership as we work to develop the strongest possible plans for the fall, and we will continue to engage a variety of stakeholders to ensure our plans best meet their needs.”

The Rockford Public School District is set to release its plan for the upcoming school year on Thursday afternoon.

